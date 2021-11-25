Nomfundo Mogapi: I’m shy, but I found my power

After more than two decades of working with wounded and traumatised leaders, psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi established the Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership. She speaks to Elna Schütz about how she is an introvert but has found ways to be in a busy world
