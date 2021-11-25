 Subscribe or Login

Nomfundo Mogapi: I’m shy, but I found my power

Centred: Nomfundo Mogapi takes a mental wellness approach to her work in policy and programming on issues such as justice, governance, development and democracy. (Paul Botes/M&G)
After more than two decades of working with wounded and traumatised leaders, psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi established the Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership. She speaks to Elna Schütz about how she is an introvert but has found ways to be in a busy world

Elna Schütz
Elna Schütz is a South African freelance journalist working in radio, podcasting, writing, and more.

