NPA battles ghosts past and present

A year after he was indicted for fraud and corruption, the state’s case against Ace Magashule appears at risk of unravelling and the conviction of a single top flight politician for state capture remains a mirage, much like the extradition of the Gupta brothers for their central role in the scandal.

The prosecution in the asbestos case had earlier this month to concede that Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has refused to turn state witness. Her status was always in doubt.