A journey of colour through dolls

Growing up in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats, Yolanda Y’awa was always teased and called names for being too dark and being too different. Now she makes dolls in shades that celebrate children of colour.

“I used to walk down the main road of NY1 with a song in my head and I would be walking like Naomi Campbell,” says Y’awa, who now lives in Nijmegen, in the Netherlands.