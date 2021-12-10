 Subscribe or Login

South African public to get a condensed Zondo report

      
Double check: Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants two versions of the final report on state capture, a shorter one for the public and a more detailed version for court cases. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images
As the Zondo commission scrambles to deliver its findings to President Cyril Ramaphosa by month’s end, an agreement has been reached with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) for a shorter, reader-friendly summary of its voluminous final report.

The summarised report will be made available to the public and the commission intends that the full report will be used during possible legal reviews by those it names and shames. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Emsie Ferreira
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

South African public to get a condensed Zondo report

The Human Sciences Research Council will provide a shorter, reader-friendly document
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper & khaya koko
×