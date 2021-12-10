South African public to get a condensed Zondo report

As the Zondo commission scrambles to deliver its findings to President Cyril Ramaphosa by month’s end, an agreement has been reached with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) for a shorter, reader-friendly summary of its voluminous final report.
The summarised report will be made available to the public and the commission intends that the full report will be used during possible legal reviews by those it names and shames.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In