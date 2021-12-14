 Subscribe or Login

National

M&G Year-End Quiz Solutions 2021

How well do you know your news? Take the M&G's 2019 quiz.
0
  1. FW De Klerk
  2. a. 5 March 2020
  3. a. Elias Sekgobelo Magashule
  4. a. R11.6-billion
  5. b. Conference of the Parties
  6. c. #StayWoke Go Broke
  7. a. Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema
  8. a. 72
  9. c. Abdulrazak Gurnah
  10. b. Facebook
  11. a. 110 years
  12. c. 44%
  13. c. Nigeria
  14. b. Central African Republic
  15. True
  16. c. Drake
  17. a. Owen Paterson
  18. b. Lalela Mswane
  19. a. Non-fungible tokens
  20. Rust
  21. b. Alok Sharma
  22. c. 13 years
  23. c. Humiliating state officials
  24. a. Quinton de Kock
  25. c. Hakainde Hichilema
  26. a. 88
  27. Special Anti-Robbery Squad
  28. Abiy Ahmed
  29. b. Kenya
  30. Powerlifting
  31. Khaby Lame
  32. c. Ebola
  33. b. 23 January
  34. Uganda
  35. b. Uncle Waffles
  36. a. Brian Molefe
  37. a. Algeria
  38. a. Omicron
  39. a. Jonathan Kent
  40. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi
  41. c. Russia
  42. b. Geophysics
  43. a. 127
  44. a. Wole Soyinka
  45. b. Blood and Water
  46. c. Malaria
  47. Archbishop Desmond Tutu
  48. c. UPL
  49. b. Estcourt
  50. b. A handkerchief

Mail Guardian Online Reporter
Guest Author

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
