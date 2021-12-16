Q&A Sessions: ‘Age only dictates how long it’s been since you were born’

Nine-year-old Soborno Isaac Bari is an Asian-American from New York and the world’s youngest professor. The maths and science genius visited South Africa and became a Da Vinci Institute laureate for social architecture. Soborno, a Nobel prize nominee, tells Denvor de Wee about maths education, his hobbies, the day he was honoured by the US’s President Barack Obama, as well as his philosophy on tolerance and mutual respect.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In