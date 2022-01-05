Read it: Zondo commission report, part 1

On 4 January 2022, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first of three parts of a report from his eponymous commission into allegations of state capture to the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told media he will only act on the recommendations of the commission that probed state capture when the final of its three reports has been handed over to him.

Ramaphosa received the first part from the commission chair in a handover ceremony on Tuesday at his Union Buildings office, and said the document would be available to the public later in the evening.

Read the 874-page report below.

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report Part 1 by Mail and Guardian on Scribd