 Subscribe or Login

National

Read it: Zondo commission report, part 1

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (Photo by Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

On 4 January 2022, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first of three parts of a report from his eponymous commission into allegations of state capture to the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told media he will only act on the recommendations of the commission that probed state capture when the final of its three reports has been handed over to him.

Ramaphosa received the first part from the commission chair in a handover ceremony on Tuesday at his Union Buildings office, and said the document would be available to the public later in the evening. 

Read the 874-page report below.

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report Part 1 by Mail and Guardian on Scribd

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Kiri Rupiah
Kiri Rupiah is the online editor at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Zondo: Like Moyane, Zuma was central in Sars capture

M&G Premium

The unnecessary restructuring of the once proud revenue service was an attempt to halt its pursuit of people involved in state capture
emsie ferreira
Politics

Zondo: Myeni ally either dishonest or clueless, but must be...

M&G Premium

The former chairperson of SAA Technical received R4.3-million in kickbacks from a supplier
Sarah Smit
Politics

Zondo: Millions of rands siphoned to Gupta-owned newspaper

The State Capture report has found that former president Jacob Zuma was at the centre of the Gupta owned media’s rampant corruption at state institutions
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Zondo: Why South Africa urgently needs a functional National Prosecuting...

M&G Premium

If the four-year Zondo inquiry into state capture is to be worth a billion rand, the NPA has to bring those who looted the country to book. Yet it has performed inadequately for more than a decade
Athandiwe Saba
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×