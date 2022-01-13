Soldiers plead for more air support in Mozambique’s battle against insurgents

The fearlessness of South African Special Forces together with their brothers-in-arms from Lesotho, Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique, will not be enough to sustain the ongoing battle against extremist insurgents in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province indefinitely, according to security analysts.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In