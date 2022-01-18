 Subscribe or Login

National

Cape Town routes being monitored after taxi boss shot dead

Rows of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association minibuses stand idle at the Langa taxi rank.
0

The City of Cape Town has brought in additional resources to monitor minibus taxi routes in the metro after the killing of Mzoxolo Cecil Dibela, a leader of the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) and deputy chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council. 

Dibela’s body was found on Monday afternoon with multiple headshot wounds on the sand dunes close to Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha. 

Police are investigating a case of murder. 

Dibela’s body “was dragged to the spot where he was found”, according to a source close to the case. He had served two terms of more than eight years as a Codeta leader. 

The motive behind the murder is believed to be ongoing rivalry over taxi routes.

But Codeta spokesperson Lesley Siphukela told the Mail & Guardian that “there’s been peace between the mother bodies … and we cannot point fingers if we don’t know the facts”.

Codeta and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association agreed in August last year on new measures to end minibus taxi violence, but regular flare-ups are evidence that turmoil continues in the industry. 

Dibela had only recently returned from the Eastern Cape and many of the people close to him were unaware that he was back.

Western Cape head of transport Daylin Mitchell expressed his condolences saying: “Since my appointment as the Western Cape minister of transport and public works in May 2021, I have been working very closely with Mr Dibela in dealing with challenges facing the taxi industry … He was a firm leader who showed dedication to change the image of the minibus taxi industry.”

Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, slammed Dibela’s killing and noted with concern the possible effect it would have on the taxi industry. 

“I want to condemn this brutality in the strongest possible terms as this alleged hit may lead to renewed conflict between the minibus-taxi associations that operate across Cape Town,” he said. “We are extremely concerned about the danger and disruption this may pose to commuters, operators and all of those involved in the industry.”

He said additional resources have been allocated to monitor minibus taxi routes. 

Quintas said Dibela’s death could undermine the reopening of the MyCiTi N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Cape Town central business district. Dibela was a signatory to the agreement to reopen the bus service. 
“The operating contract with the N2 Company was to be signed this week. Due to this tragic event, we are now faced with huge uncertainty about the signing of this operating contract and the future of the N2 Express service,” Quintas said.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Transport ministry to appeal Aarto Act driver demerit system ruling

M&G Premium

Minister Fikile Mbalula says motorists’ behaviour will change with disincentives for ‘unbecoming conduct’, but Outa and AA say the legislation was carelessly drafted
anathi madubela
National

Cape Town routes being monitored after taxi boss shot dead

Fears of renewed taxi violence are sparked after the body of a leader of the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association was found on sand dunes near Khayelitsha
Eunice Stoltz
Education

Court rules matric results will be published in the media

M&G Premium

Court grants AfriForum’s application to compel the department of basic education to publish matric results in newspapers and online platforms
marcia zali
Business

Nedbank features negatively in state capture report; Standard Bank defends...

M&G Premium

So far, one of South Africa’s ‘big four’ banks faces a serious allegation levelled in the Zondo report — and more revelations may follow
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×