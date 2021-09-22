 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Three men killed in apparent Cape Town taxi violence flare-up

Soldiers stand guard at the Bellville taxi rank, offering protection for the smaller taxi operators that have to continue working. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Three men affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) were killed in a shooting incident at the notorious Joe Slovo taxi rank near Milnerton, Cape Town on Wednesday morning, in what could be another flare-up violence that has plagued the minibus taxi industry

Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson for Cata, told the Mail & Guardian the association was “committed to peace and as such we would not want to speculate on the motives behind these killings”.

 He urged Cata members and anyone with information relating to the incident to report it to local authorities, adding that the latest killing “should not be seen as an indication that the two mother bodies, Cata and Codeta [ are at war with each other”.

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) declined to comment. 

The incident is still under investigation, but “preliminary findings are that the incident is linked to taxi conflict”, said police spokesperson in the Western Cape Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

In a press statement, police said they arrived at the scene in the morning after receiving a call and found the three men with gunshot wounds; another person who had also been shot, was taken to a medical facility for treatment. 

“The ages of the deceased persons are estimated between 27 and 40. Their identities are yet to be determined,” the statement said. Police have opened dockets for murder and attempted murder, and detectives from the “taxi task team” are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. 

The multidisciplinary investigation team was established in April when Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile was announced as Western Cape police commissioner

Describing it as a “full-fledged” task force, Patekile said in July that “an even closer relationship” had been formed between the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, and the police organised crime investigation unit in the province. 

Patekile was responding to the surge in taxi violence in and around Cape Town in July, when 24 people were killed in one month and transport services were restricted because of taxi violence. 

The violence was spurred on by a turf war over routes between Cata and Codeta. After weeks of consultations between the two associations, as well as the government, new measures to address the violence were agreed on in early August.

However, the Joe Slovo taxi rank remains notorious for violence. A day after the taxi groups signed the new agreement, a taxi operator at the minibus station was shot and killed. In May, which saw 12 people gunned down in the conflict, three taxi owners were shot and wounded at the same rank.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Family wants clarity on SANDF soldier killed in friendly fire...

Corporal Simanga Khuselo join the peacekeeping mission in the DRC to save money to build his family a home
Eunice Stoltz
National

SA soldiers have been fighting in a distant land for...

Troops were sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2001 as part of the UN peacekeeping mission that became an offensive against rebels
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Family wants clarity on SANDF soldier killed in friendly fire...

Corporal Simanga Khuselo join the peacekeeping mission in the DRC to save money to build his family a home
Eunice Stoltz
National

SA soldiers have been fighting in a distant land for...

Troops were sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2001 as part of the UN peacekeeping mission that became an offensive against rebels
erika gibson
Education

Security beefed up at Philippi school where teacher was killed

‘He was like a loving father,’ says community member of murdered teacher in Philippi, Western Cape
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

Q&A Sessions: Lebo M — a lifetime of roaring

Lebo M tells us about his journey from South Africa to Hollywood, his days as a ballroom dancer and his successful battle against alcohol abuse.
mia williams
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×