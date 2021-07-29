 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Taxi violence: Fight for survival in Cape Town’s dangerous turf war

Standstill: The ongoing taxi war has put a strain on transport, leaving commuters waiting for hours in Cape Town’s city centre. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Sheltered against the howling southwester, five men sit inside the sparsely furnished shack of a mechanic in Cape Town’s Khayelitsha township. Laughter erases the sound of the wind as the men empty a plate of umbengo (braaied meat) with bread on the side. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Taxi violence: Fight for survival in Cape Town’s dangerous turf...

The flare-up of the taxi war in the Western Cape has again shown the industry’s ability to hold commuters, the state and the local economy to ransom
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

Q&A Sessions: ‘I will be an actor until my last...

Veteran actor James Ngcobo, who is also a director, recently scooped his fourth South African Film and Television Awards accolade for his role as a corrupt leader on Netflix’s Queen Sono
ntombizodwa makhoba

More top stories

National

Taxi violence: Fight for survival in Cape Town’s dangerous turf...

The flare-up of the taxi war in the Western Cape has again shown the industry’s ability to hold commuters, the state and the local economy to ransom
Eunice Stoltz
National

State of disaster declared after bloody KwaZulu-Natal riots

Provincial government says it cannot deal with the magnitude of the damage to infrastructure alone
Paddy Harper
National

Cele and Sitole: Police are ‘handicapped’ by SA laws

In Parliament on Thursday, the police minister and national police commissioner lamented that officers had become hesitant to execute their duties
Luke Feltham
Politics

No action just yet on Digital Vibes report, Ramaphosa signals

‘I will come out and explain to the nation exactly how I will deal with [the SIU] report,’ Ramaphosa said during a walkabout at vaccine sites in Gauteng
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×