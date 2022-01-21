Subscribe

National

Zondo says in Dutton’s death, South Africa lost one of its best detectives

Frank Kennan Dutton.
0

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has paid tribute to Frank Dutton, a chief investigator for the state capture inquiry he chaired, as one of the best detectives South Africa has seen.

Dutton died of a stroke on Thursday at the age of 72 after a career that saw him expose the excesses of the apartheid regime and investigate war crimes in Bosnia, Kosovo and Darfur.

“I was very saddened to hear of Mr Dutton’s passing on,” Zondo said.

“He was one of the best detectives and investigators that this country has produced. This country benefited immensely from his skill and dedication. Many other countries also benefited from his experience and skill. 

“We are grateful to Mr Dutton for his commitment to the work of the commission. We shall miss him a great deal.” 

Dutton joined the newly established Zondo commission as a senior investigator in 2018.

Zondo said he was one the first people he thought to recruit, because he knew his reputation and had encountered him when he was part of the Goldstone Commission of Inquiry Regarding the Prevention of Public Violence and Intimidation that investigated political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The state capture inquiry’s work was greatly enriched by his contribution, he added.

Dutton’s death is a blow for further investigations Zondo has recommended in the first part of his report, and will do so in the upcoming second and third instalments. Dutton last year joined the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, which was set up to bring state capture cases to court.

Dutton was the director of the Scorpions elite investigating unit that was disbanded by former president Jacob Zuma’s administration. After he retired, Dutton worked on Truth and Reconciliation Cold cases, including those of Neil Aggett and Ahmed Timol

He exposed the existence of the apartheid regime’s “third force” that fomented political violence and was awarded the Order of the Baobab in 2012.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Sisulu accuses presidency of ‘deliberate mischief’

M&G Premium

The minister’s open defiance has raised the stakes in a standoff that points to the looming power struggle President Cyril Ramaphosa faces
emsie ferreira
Business

South Africa gets R11-bn booster shot from the World Bank...

As the country battles the pandemic, the World Bank loan will assist to boost the economy
anathi madubela
National

Zondo says in Dutton’s death, South Africa lost one of...

The senior state capture investigator and member of the Investigating Directorate died a fortnight after Zondo released the first part of his state capture report
emsie ferreira
National

Mogoeng Mogoeng apology ruling upheld

M&G Premium

The former chief justice must apologise over his controversial criticims of South African foreign policy on Israel within 10 days
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×