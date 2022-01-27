NPA fails to deal with R7.8bn in Covid-19 corruption

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to deal with all but one of the 386 criminal referrals stemming from R7.8-billion in Covid-19 procurement corruption unearthed by the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) graft investigation.
According to the SIU’s consolidated Covid-19 graft report, which was released by the presidency on Tuesday, the NPA has not even assigned a prosecutor to 114 of the 386 criminal referrals the unit made to the prosecuting authority, with cases dating as far back as October 2020.
