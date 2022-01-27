Subscribe

National

NPA fails to deal with R7.8bn in Covid-19 corruption

Especially egregious: In 2020, ordinary people donated food and sanitary products to fill a void left by the South African Social Security Agency’s bungling of aid distribution, for which it budgeted R45.5-million. This was beset by corruption and non-delivery, and for which it has yet to experience legal sanction. Photo: ER Lombard/Gallo Images
0

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to deal with all but one of the 386 criminal referrals stemming from R7.8-billion in Covid-19 procurement corruption unearthed by the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) graft investigation. 

According to the SIU’s consolidated Covid-19 graft report, which was released by the presidency on Tuesday, the NPA has not even assigned a prosecutor to 114 of the 386 criminal referrals the unit made to the prosecuting authority, with cases dating as far back as October 2020.  

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

NPA fails to deal with R7.8bn in Covid-19 corruption

M&G Premium

Not ‘trial ready’: 386 Special Investigating Unit referrals lead to just one case in court so far
khaya koko
National

Just three car models make up nearly 50% of SA...

M&G Premium

‘Toyota Quantum and HiAce vehicles are on road on a semi-full-time basis and travel more kilometres vs other models and would, thus, be exposed to more on-road conflict situations,’ the report reads
tunicia phillips
National

Load-shedding on the cards as Eskom prioritises maintenance

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says the utility will continue with planned maintenance, even at the risk of load-shedding
anathi madubela
Business

Reserve Bank lifts rates again as high inflation takes its...

The monetary policy committee has voted to lift the repo rate by another 25 basis points as advanced economies mull policy tightening
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×