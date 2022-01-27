Subscribe

Why lawyers argue the case for a Madlanga constitutional court

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Constitutional Court judgement on the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) on August 13, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)
All four shortlisted candidates to become the country’s next chief justice have their fans, but perhaps only sitting constitutional court justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, can claim something of a cult following with adherents exchanging their favourite lines from his judgments on Twitter.

Young self-described law nerds have been pleading the case for a Madlanga court on social media, memes included, for months, before he was formally nominated and even before Mogoeng Mogoeng left office a few months early on overdue leave.

The brilliance of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s mind and his transformative judgments can prove salutary at a time when the judiciary is under populist attack, his peers hope.
