Why lawyers argue the case for a Madlanga constitutional court

All four shortlisted candidates to become the country’s next chief justice have their fans, but perhaps only sitting constitutional court justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, can claim something of a cult following with adherents exchanging their favourite lines from his judgments on Twitter.

Young self-described law nerds have been pleading the case for a Madlanga court on social media, memes included, for months, before he was formally nominated and even before Mogoeng Mogoeng left office a few months early on overdue leave.