Kidnapping in Mayfair: Claims and counterclaims

Contradictory statements from the police and private security firm Vision Tactical have highlighted the extent of the alleged cover-up of the murder of a civilian during a multimillion-rand kidnapping rescue mission.

Moreover, the Egyptian who was beaten after being suspected of being involved in the September 2020 kidnapping of Johannesburg businessman Hamza Khan has slammed comments made by Vision Tactical. The private security firm said he received his bruises from Norwood residents, who were supposedly partying at his restaurant in the suburb.