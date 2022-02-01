Sassa boss linked to R45.5m fraud

The involvement of South African Social Security Agency chief executive Totsie Memela-Khambula in “fraudulent” contracts worth R45.5-million has highlighted her role in the alleged concealment of corruption in Sassa.

Moreover, Kwasa Food Supplies, a company implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in fraud in Sassa, is still doing business with the agency, and has a R45.6-million cleaning contract despite findings and allegations of corruption against it.