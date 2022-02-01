Subscribe

Sassa boss linked to R45.5m fraud

The involvement of South African Social Security Agency chief executive Totsie Memela-Khambula in "fraudulent" contracts worth R45.5-million has highlighted her role in the alleged concealment of corruption in Sassa.
Moreover, Kwasa Food Supplies, a company implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in fraud in Sassa, is still doing business with the agency, and has a R45.6-million cleaning contract despite findings and allegations of corruption against it.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
