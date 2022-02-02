Subscribe

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding starting Wednesday

Kusile power station
Kusile power station. (Wikus De Wet/AFP)
Embattled power utility Eskom announced early on Wednesday morning that as a result of the breakdown of two additional generating units overnight, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from 11am on Wednesday until 5am on Monday, 7 February.

“Since the weekend Eskom has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which have now been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of load-shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

“A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints.”

The company issued a power alert on Tuesday, asking the public to reduce electricity usage as the power system was severely constrained, given the breakdown of numerous generating units at various power stations. Consequently, significant emergency generation reserves had to be used – which were difficult to replenish given the constrained system.

The utility warned in its Tuesday statement that any further loss of generation capacity would necessitate load-shedding at short notice.

As of Wednesday morning, breakdowns amounted to 14 994MW, while planned maintenance was at 4 435MW of capacity. Three generating units were expected to return to service by Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter said during a media briefing that although the system was stable, there was a strong possibility of load-shedding given the need for ongoing maintenance.

Mail Guardian Online Reporter
