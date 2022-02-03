Subscribe

How Brian Molefe became the Guptas’ go-to guy

Brian Molefe.
Brian Molefe was one of the key architects of the capture and looting of the state-owned entity.
The second part of the Zondo commission’s report identified former president Jacob Zuma as the main sponsor of the Gupta brothers’ capture of Transnet and former state enterprise minister Malusi Gigaba as one of their major enablers.

But it was group chief executive officer Brian Molefe who was the Guptas’ go-to guy when it came to making sure that the dirty billions flowed their way via inflated procurement contracts and unnecessary advisory deals, which looted Transnet’s locomotive and crane refurbishment programme, its IT contracts and its manganese expansion initiative.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Paddy Harper
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
