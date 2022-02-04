Driver’s licence pile-up ‘12 months long’

South Africa’s sole driver’s licence card printing machine may be back from being repaired in Germany, but it now has to contend with an overwhelming backlog of more than 1.4 million cards as of 31 August last year, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

This is the result of more than a decade of under-investment in the driver’s licence producing system and it will probably take at least another 12 months for authorities to grapple with the backlog issues, according to civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).