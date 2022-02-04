Subscribe

Driver’s licence pile-up ‘12 months long’

Stop sign: South Africa’s only machine that prints driver’s licence cards had to be sent to Germany to be repaired
South Africa’s sole driver’s licence card printing machine may be back from being repaired in Germany, but it now has to contend with an overwhelming backlog of more than 1.4 million cards as of 31 August last year, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation

This is the result of more than a decade of under-investment in the driver’s licence producing system and it will probably take at least another 12 months for authorities to grapple with the backlog issues, according to civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

