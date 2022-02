South Africa’s kidnapping syndicates stretch from Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Mozambique. Hostages may be held in places such as Polokwane and the kidnappers demand ransom payment in Karachi or Dubai.

The prevalence of kidnapping syndicates in South Africa, some of which are run by foreigners and rake in millions of rand, has emerged in a high-level crime intelligence report into the increasing escalation of the problem.