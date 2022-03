At its peak in the 2000s, Sipho Dube’s resources company employed more than 1 200 people and sold two-million tonnes of coal a year, 1.2-million tonnes of which was exported. That’s before the mining firm was “unlawfully” liquidated.

Today, Dube is angry that, more than three years after the public protector released a report showing gross maladministration that led to the liquidation of his company, nothing has been done to implement the remedial actions of the December 2018 report.