Bernard Moraka, Eskom’s former financial controller who defrauded the power utility of R35-million in a “syndicated scheme” that was “a crime against humanity”, should receive more than 450 years’ imprisonment for his criminal conduct.

This was the contention of prosecutor Bongani Chauke, who, on Wednesday, told the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court that Moraka should be punished for his part in Eskom’s losses of R178-billion through fraud and corruption.