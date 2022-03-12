ANC Women’s League could dissolve following Dlamini verdict

Talks of dissolving the ANC Women’s League and instead installing a task team could gain momentum following the guilty verdict against its president Bathabile Dlamini on Wednesday.

The league has been teetering on the brink of collapse as many of its provinces fail to grow their base. The league has also been tainted by financial scandals that have resulted in the suspension of its North West provincial leaders for alleged fraud and corruption after R2-million went missing.

The Mail & Guardian recently reported that the league’s national structure had also reported a missing R10-million, while the organisation was struggling to raise funds for its conference.