Subscribe

National

ANC Women’s League could dissolve following Dlamini verdict

Qualified: Bathabile Dlamini oversaw the social grants payment fiasco. Now she’s in charge of the social housing authority.
As the president of the body, Bathabile Dlamini’s guilty verdict imperils the existence of the league. (Oupa Nkosi)
0

Talks of dissolving the ANC Women’s League and instead installing a task team could gain momentum following the guilty verdict against its president Bathabile Dlamini on Wednesday.  

The league has been teetering on the brink of collapse as many of its provinces fail to grow their base. The league has also been tainted by financial scandals that have resulted in the suspension of its North West provincial leaders for alleged fraud and corruption after R2-million went missing.  

The Mail & Guardian recently reported that the league’s national structure had also reported a missing R10-million, while the organisation was struggling to raise funds for its conference.  

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

ANC Women’s League could dissolve following Dlamini verdict

M&G PREMIUM

As the president of the body, Bathabile Dlamini’s guilty verdict imperils the existence of the league
Tshegofatso Mathe
National

It’s ready, steady, grow as KZN sets up cannabis council

M&G Premium

The province wants to be prepared to benefit from the national cannabis masterplan
Paddy Harper
National

Legislative change brings pain for Pondoland cannabis farmers

M&G PREMIUM

Legislation aimed to kickstart the commercial recreational cannabis industry will not benefit the rural communities who have been cultivating the plant for generations
Niren Tolsi
Top Six

Breakdown: The companies that have exited Russia

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 300 companies have halted operations or exited the country
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×