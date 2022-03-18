Subscribe

Tighter immigration rules could increase tensions with SA’s neighbours

Seeking refuge: A displaced Congolese person fleeing violence in the Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo heads for Lake Albert in search of a boat to make the crossing to Uganda. Photo: John Wessels/AFP
South Africa’s current immigration laws generally allow for free movement and are in line with international standards, but experts say the government’s plans to tighten controls at  borders with neighbouring countries will entrench perceptions that it is taking a more inward-looking, nationalist route.

South African scholars say the government has been steadily introducing restrictive immigration policies, which it argues are necessary to thwart security threats. But, according to Jo Vearey, director at the African Centre for Migration and Society at the University of the Witwatersrand, this is not supported by facts on the ground.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Friday

Blxckie is here to stay

After luring us in with his skills as a rapper, Blxckie has shown that he’s a jack of all trades with a full-on RnB project that also has elements of house and kwaito
shingai darangwa
African migrants to pay the highest price for SA’s jobs...

The gold and diamond mines were built on cheap migrant labour. Now politicians will scapegoat for South Africa’s high unemployment rate
anathi madubela
Experts say South Africa and Botswana lag behind countries in the East and West Africa in promoting continental integration.
‘My Fourth Time We Drowned’: The rights of migrants to...

Book documents the misery and torment of African refugees and migrants fleeing war and dictatorships in search of safety on European shores.
melody emmett
