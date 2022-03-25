Subscribe

Why new laws on violence against women are doomed to fail

#AmINext? UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana’s 2019 rape and murder sparked mass protests in Cape Town and across the country against femicide and gender-based violence. (David Harrison)
In 2019, after the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana by a postal worker, and faced with ongoing outrage at the incidence of femicide, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of a country traumatised and promised to tighten laws on violence against women

He finally signed three amendment bills into law late in January 2022. 

But researchers are concerned about the ill-disciplined South African Police Service’s (SAPS) dismal record of implementing existing laws and the disconnect between some of the new ones and what they were drafted to cure.

Emsie Ferreira

