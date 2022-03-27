Subscribe

R37-million medical negligence case must be heard afresh, judges rule

Photo: Madelene Cronjé
A single mother caring for a severely disabled child has been left high and dry now that a court has overturned a previous order that the MEC for health in the Eastern Cape must pay her R37-million in damages for medical negligence.

The judgment of a full bench of the Eastern Cape high court is littered with evidence of incompetence and maladministration by government officials and the Mthatha state attorney’s office in its handling of the matter, but the judges have said the mother’s medical negligence claim must start afresh.

Tania Broughton
