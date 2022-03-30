Prasa waiting for court order to secure return of 23 tall locomotives — Ramatlakane

The Public Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hoping for a court order in April that will ensure the return of 23 of the Spanish locomotives it bought for R2.6-billion in a deal that became emblematic of state capture and was later set aside by the high court.

Prasa chairman Leonard Ramatlakane told Parliament’s watchdog standing committee on public accounts, that the struggling rail entity was powerless to speed up the process, because it was in the hands of the liquidator of intermediary Swifambo.