Subscribe

National

Prasa waiting for court order to secure return of 23 tall locomotives — Ramatlakane

Of 216 contracts with Prasa only 13 are above board
The Public Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hoping for a court order in April that will ensure the return of 23 of the Spanish locomotives it bought for R2.6-billion
0

The Public Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hoping for a court order in April that will ensure the return of 23 of the Spanish locomotives it bought for R2.6-billion in a deal that became emblematic of state capture and was later set aside by the high court.

Prasa chairman Leonard Ramatlakane told Parliament’s watchdog standing committee on public accounts, that the struggling rail entity was powerless to speed up the process, because it was in the hands of the liquidator of intermediary Swifambo.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Prasa waiting for court order to secure return of 23...

M&G Premium

The Spanish locomotives procured in an infamous state capture deal with be adjusted to run on local railway lines in an agreement designed to ensure the company recovers R1-billion of the money it lost
emsie ferreira
National

Commission proposes tightening South African laws to protect child pornography...

The South African Law Reform Commission has also called on police to fast-track the establishment of a victim identification database, and link it to Interpol
lyse comins
Motoring

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé: What’s the torque about?

New in South Africa, the BMW 2 Series’ flagship M240i xDrive Coupé is wider, longer and exhilarating
Eunice Stoltz
National

‘Deplorable’ R35m Eskom fraudsters receive 20-year jail term

Bernard Moraka and Victor Tshabalala defrauded Eskom to the tune of almost R35-million over 32 months through 53 bogus transactions
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×