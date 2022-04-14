Ramaphosa hits back at Mkhwebane: Where’s the conflict?

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane fails to explain — in her court bid to stop him from suspending her — why he has a conflict of interest that prevents him from proceeding, President Cyril Ramaphosa has argued in an answering affidavit to the application.

“In the present instance, there is no such conflict, in that there is no divide between my official responsibilities and my private interests,” Ramaphosa said in papers filed in the Western Cape high court.

Mkhwebane approached the court for an interdict after the president wrote to her last month asking for reasons why he should not suspend her, pending the outcome of parliament’s section 194 process to remove her from office.