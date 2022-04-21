Subscribe

National

SANDF troops help with KwaZulu-Natal post-flood recovery

Major General Hlongwa (2nd R) General Officer Commanding the Joint Operations Members talks with other members of the operation ahead of a mission from the Search and Rescue Centre at the old Virginia airport following heavy rains, mudslides and rain and winds in Durban, on April 19, 2022. (RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Any delay to rescue operations was caused by the need to adequately plan for the devastation resulting from the floods in KwaZulu-Natal — which swept away families and their homes — that could not have been anticipated, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has said.

The SANDF’s Major Sandile Hlongwa was responding to a question about criticism from some residents that the defence force had taken too long to respond with recovery assistance and in rebuilding the disaster-stricken province. He was speaking at a media briefing at Virginia Airport in Durban on Wednesday, just before boarding a helicopter to assess the flood damage.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lyse Comins

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

SANDF troops help with KwaZulu-Natal post-flood recovery

M&G PREMIUM

Some residents have accused the South African National Defence Force of taking too long to respond with recovery assistance
lyse comins
Sport

Hugo Broos can bury his head in the sand no...

The Bafana Bafana coach’s comments after his team’s 5-0 drubbing against France left many scratching their heads. How does he plan to qualify South Africa for the next Afcon?
matshelane mamabolo
Business

Jo’burg adapts amid corporate exodus

M&G Premium

The city once traversed by mining prospectors has recently lost some of its most esteemed tenants, including Anglo American and the Minerals Council
Sarah Smit
Friday

Why art and creativity is a crucial part of (in)formal...

Arts education is critical, because it has the capacity to liberate learners from economic, social and political forces. What’s needed is funding, training and political will
khehla chepape makgato
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×