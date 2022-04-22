Subscribe

National

KwaZulu-Natal floods highlight trust deficit between citizens and state

Political parties have not given money to the Solidarity Fund for relief in KwaZulu-Natal
0

If ever there was a chance for the ANC to right its wrongs in proving it is fighting corruption in its ranks, it is now. But the odds are stacked against the governing party, whose track record of graft and theft outweighs trust and transparency.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Life sentences for Sankara assassins sends strong message

Former president Blaise Compaoré hid in Côte d'Ivoire, Hyacinthe Kafando also had to be judged in absentia and Gilbert Diendéré rejected any responsibility for the president’s death in 1987
yarri kamara
National

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused ‘tortured’

The four people accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana captain have pleaded not guilty
khaya koko
National

KwaZulu-Natal floods highlight trust deficit between citizens and state

M&G Premium

Political parties have not given money to the Solidarity Fund for relief in KwaZulu-Natal
Eunice Stoltz
Africa

Mourners at Elvis Nyathi’s memorial vent anger at Zimbabwe ambassador...

Zimbabweans are frustrated by the xenophobic sentiment and violence against them in South Africa, but their real fury is aimed at the Zimbabwean government
naledi sikhakhane
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×