Subscribe

National

‘Our hearts are broken, we are left with nothing’

Despair: The floods damaged about 600 schools. (Darren Stewart)
0

The harrowing tale of a 10-year-old girl, left orphaned after her mother, father and baby brother were killed in a landslide, is but one of hundreds of heart-wrenching stories emerging from flood ravaged KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Greg Ardé
Greg Ardé is a writer interested in issues of equity, entrepreneurship and how cities function. He lives in Durban and has a diploma in journalism. He started his first media job in 1990 and has since worked for a variety of newspapers and magazines, and written three biographies.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

‘Our hearts are broken, we are left with nothing’

M&G Premium

The family of 10-year-old Shakirah Hajji and her Westville home disappeared in a mudslide. She is just one of many desperate people harmed by the KwaZulu-Natal floods
Greg Arde
Politics

‘The aim is agreeing on values’: Ukrainian ambassador on Ramaphosa’s...

M&G Premium

Liubov Abravitova welcomed the belated telephone conversation and said Zelenskiy made plain that this was Russia’s war, with consequences for the whole world
emsie ferreira
Business

Joburg adapts amid corporate exodus

M&G Premium

The city recently lost some of its most esteemed tenants, including Anglo American and the Minerals Council, but smaller businesses are moving in to fill the gaps
Sarah Smit
Africa

Honda Fit has become the vehicle of choice for criminals...

The police have warned commuters about using these pirate taxis but people have no choice but to use them
Marko Phiri
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×