The harrowing tale of a 10-year-old girl, left orphaned after her mother, father and baby brother were killed in a landslide, is but one of hundreds of heart-wrenching stories emerging from flood ravaged KwaZulu-Natal this week.
‘Our hearts are broken, we are left with nothing’
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here