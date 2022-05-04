Subscribe

Environment

Report: Breach of Lake St Lucia estuary did not contravene recommendations

The independent panel noted that no significant harm occurred and has recommended that breaching can continue in exceptional circumstances. (Photo by Leisa Tyler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0

The artificial breaching of the mouth of Lake St Lucia’s estuary by the iSimangaliso Park Authority in January last year did not contravene the recommendations of its maintenance management plan (MMP).

But it did go against the recommendations of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), an expert panel that reviewed the scientific basis for the decision. 

The estuary, South Africa’s largest, is in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site and Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. 

The report by the independent panel, which was released in April, stated that the breach did not appear to have a significant effect on the ecology. It was found that the circumstances necessitating a breach were largely undefined. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Iman Rappetti: The seasonal yearning for a ritual of a...

My spiritual home is no longer Christianity and Islam but I miss the soundtrack and rites of my former beliefs
Iman Rappetti
National

Zondo calls Teffo arrest an affront to judiciary

He said there was no justification for arresting Teffo inside the court and that police had failed to safeguard the dignity and independence of the judiciary
emsie ferreira
Africa

From banker to barista: When coffee calls in Zimbabwe

A 43-year-old innovator has, with his mobile business, introduced the joy of a cup of coffee on the go in Harare
tatenda kanengoni
Environment

Report: Breach of Lake St Lucia estuary did not contravene...

M&G Premium

The independent panel noted that no significant harm occurred and has recommended that breaching can continue in exceptional circumstances
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×