Defence department can’t account for R1.5 billion

An investigation by the auditor general investigation has found that out of R10.5-billion of unnecessary spending, the department could neither provide a cause nor hold anyone accountable for the R1.5-billion. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)
The auditor general’s investigation into the finances of the department of defence and military veterans showed that R1.5-billion was unaccounted for.

It found that out of R10.5-billion of unnecessary spending, the department could neither provide a cause nor hold anyone accountable for the R1.5-billion, according to MP Cyril Xaba

“In 88 cases of fruitless expenditure: 24 are in progress, 54 not started, and 10 had been finalised. AGSA [the Auditor-General of South Africa] notes that when cases were finalised, the department fails to take disciplinary steps and account for losses,” Xaba said during an appearance by the department before parliament’s portfolio committee for military veterans. 

Kimberley Schoeman

