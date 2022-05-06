Subscribe

Diepsloot raids ‘illegal’, say lawyers

Targeted: On the day the M&G visited the township, immigration officials arrested people without reasonable suspicion of a crime having been committed, allegedly for ‘looking like’ foreigners. Photos: Denvor de Wee
Human rights and immigration lawyers say it is illegal for police officers to stop people and ask for identification if they do not have a search warrant or reasonable suspicion of a crime having been committed.

However, for weeks the South African Police Service (SAPS) and immigration officers have allegedly been targeting those that they believe “look like” non-South Africans in parts of Diepsloot and Alexandra in northern Johannesburg. Three weeks ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele said such raids would be conducted in Soweto, Diepsloot and Alexandra.

Bongeka Gumede

Harassment, xenophobia – and jubilation – are on display when Mail & Guardian visits the township
BongekaGumede
×