Diepsloot raids ‘illegal’, say lawyers

Human rights and immigration lawyers say it is illegal for police officers to stop people and ask for identification if they do not have a search warrant or reasonable suspicion of a crime having been committed.

However, for weeks the South African Police Service (SAPS) and immigration officers have allegedly been targeting those that they believe “look like” non-South Africans in parts of Diepsloot and Alexandra in northern Johannesburg. Three weeks ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele said such raids would be conducted in Soweto, Diepsloot and Alexandra.