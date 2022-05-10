Ingonyama Trust leases appeal to be argued in court this week

The application by the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) for leave to appeal against the high court ruling setting aside its residential lease programme and forcing it to pay back millions of rands to residents on land under its control will be heard this week.

Oral argument in the application for leave to appeal — which has delayed the implementation of the court order granted in June 2021 and the refund of payments made by residents of the tribal land controlled by the ITB — will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court this Thursday.