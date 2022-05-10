Subscribe

National

Ingonyama Trust leases appeal to be argued in court this week

Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson Jerome Ngwenya. (Photo by David Harrison/M&G)
0

The application by the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) for leave to appeal against the high court ruling setting aside its residential lease programme and forcing it to pay back millions of rands to residents on land under its control will be heard this week.

Oral argument in the application for leave to appeal — which has delayed the implementation of the court order granted in June 2021 and the refund of payments made by residents of the tribal land controlled by the ITB — will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court this Thursday.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Ramaphosa: Government working to cut red tape for registration of...

Even as South Africa grapples with rolling blackouts, the president says there has been progress made in electricity generation by mining and other sectors
anathi madubela
Environment

Government presses urgency on climate change

M&G PREMIUM

Catastrophic KZN floods show how the impacts of climate change are being felt in South Africa
sheree bega
Sport

Boucher, Smith fiascos symptomatic of sordid legacy at Cricket South...

Because of what history has bestowed on the board it will take a long time to restore trust and credibility
Richard Calland
Health

Malawian doctor leads ‘kinder’ TB breakthrough

Treatment consisting of four drugs showed 89% of patients were cured, compared with 52% getting the more complicated tuberculosis treatment
the continent
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×