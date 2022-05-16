Subscribe

National

Inside the 18-month investigation into Roodepoort man raping a dog

The SPCA and NGO Claw fought to have the case involving the sexual assault of a puppy case heard. (Getty)
0

When Fred Sithole arrived at the offices of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in November 2020 with his puppy, Moana, who had just been violently sexually assaulted by his neighbour, Claw’s founder Cora Bailey made him a promise.

“The fact that this man came here with his family and put his trust in us was very touching. I said to him: ‘I give you my word that you’ve done the right thing and we’ll get justice.’ When that process took forever, there was always that feeling that you’re letting people down,” said Bailey.

Last month, after an 18-month fight by National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) inspectors to have the case remain on the court roll, the perpetrator, Mojalesa Plaas Mofokeng, was found guilty and imprisoned for eight years by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Inside the 18-month investigation into Roodepoort man raping a dog

M&G PREMIUM

Perpetrator jailed for eight years after he sexually assaulted his neighbour's puppy
sheree bega
Business

How far can you drive on R800 worth of fuel?...

Libya - along with Algeria, Angola and Nigeria top a list of countries where you can travel the furthest in Africa
conrad onyango
National

Fight for accessible Braille texts hinges on concourt ruling

M&G PREMIUM

Applicant BlindSA says the law limits or prevents those with visual and print disabilities from accessing information
Eunice Stoltz
Global

One dead, four critically injured in California church shooting

This is the second mass shooting that took place in the US over the weekend
Afp
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×