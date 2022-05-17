The Ingonyama Trust Board has been granted leave to appeal against the high court order setting aside its residential lease programme and compelling the entity to pay back millions of rands it has collected from people living on land under its control for nearly a decade.
Ingonyama Trust Board wins right of leave to appeal
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here