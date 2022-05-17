Subscribe

Ingonyama Trust Board wins right of leave to appeal

ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya. (David Harrison/M&G)
The Ingonyama Trust Board has been granted leave to appeal against the high court order setting aside its residential lease programme and compelling the entity to pay back millions of rands it has collected from people living on land under its control for nearly a decade.

Paddy Harper
Argument against the residential leases programme court ruling will be heard at the supreme court of appeal
