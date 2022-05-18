The 2021 movie Finch featuring Tom Hanks, who builds a robot, teaches it to be human and then eventually become friends with it, is arguably a less terrifying representation of artificial intelligence than the 1984 cyborg assassin we know as the Terminator sent from a post-apocalyptic future (2029) to kill.
Beware killer robots powered by AI
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here