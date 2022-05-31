Subscribe

National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Crime scene was compromised’, state witness concedes

Forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia conceded that in the five-hour delay of him reaching the scene, it was compromised. (MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The state’s first witness, forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, on Tuesday conceded under cross-examination by defence advocate Dan Teffo that the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene had been “compromised”.

Teffo accused Mosia of being “evasive”, and not answering questions because he had two versions in two separate affidavits he deposed of what happened on 26 October 2014, the night of Meyiwa’s murder. 

Reading from his handwritten sworn statement deposed in June 2019, Mosia told the Pretoria high court that there had been a roughly five-hour delay in processing forensic evidence from the estimated time the soccer player was shot to when he arrived at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, crime scene. 

“All the delays in dealing with the murder might have compromised the crime scene,” Mosia said.

He was being cross-examined in the trial of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa — who are represented by Teffo — and Fisokuhle Ntuli, who is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo. 

The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition, all of which they have pleaded not guilty to. 

Meyiwa was killed at the family home of his lover, Kelly Khumalo, in what the state alleges was a robbery gone wrong.

Mosia’s testimony on Tuesday contradicted what he had said on 29 April — that he had neither suspected nor observed any contamination of the crime scene. 

When Teffo asked on Tuesday whether Mosia had changed his mind about the crime scene being contaminated or compromised, he replied that “compromised” and “contaminated” did not mean the same thing. 

“No, I don’t have any change of mind regarding the crime scene, my lord. I think, to my understanding, whenever I was mentioning compromise — according to me, compromise is a disturbance that might arise on the crime scene, not deliberately,” Mosia said.

“You are being evasive … You are trying to think on your feet to get a scapegoat. I, therefore, put it to you that you are a witness that cannot be trusted,” Teffo asserted.

Teffo also refuted Mosia’s contention that Meyiwa was driven to the Botshelong Private Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng, by Khumalo to save his life. 

“What you’re saying, that they [the five surviving adults who were with Meyiwa when he was shot] took him to the hospital to save him — in fact they took him to the hospital to dump him there,” charged Teffo.

The Tuesday morning court session became heated, with Teffo labelling state prosecutor George Baloyi a “fanatic” because of his repeated objections to what he called Teffo’s unfair line of questioning.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela intervened, and Teffo withdrew his statement about Baloyi being a fanatic. 

The trial continues.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Tender shutdown was finance minister’s fault

The government was given 12 months to amend the regulations and make them constitutionally compliant, but this process was delayed by a constitutional court challenge by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Paddy Harper
National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Crime scene was compromised’, state witness concedes

Forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia conceded that in the five-hour delay of him reaching the scene, it was compromised
khaya koko
Business

Unemployment rate retreats to 34.5%

But forecasters are expecting the jobless rate to stay elevated, as load-shedding and inflation take their toll
Sarah Smit
Business

Explainer: Why wage talks are inflation’s next battlefront

M&G Premium

High food and fuel prices have prompted trade unions to make bigger wage demands, which will exert upward pressure on longer-term inflation
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×