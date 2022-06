Defence advocate Zandile Mshololo on Monday argued that the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene had been tampered with when it was cleaned, including stashing away “a lot of empty beer bottles”.

Mshololo said in the Pretoria high court that Maggie Phiri, the person who allegedly tampered with the crime scene by cleaning it, was the seventh suspect in a separate case docket that was opened in 2019 for Meyiwa’s murder.