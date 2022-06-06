Subscribe

National

South Africa’s longstanding drug abuse problem linked to unemployment

0

During the previous century, workers doing hard labour in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors were often given doses of alcohol and sometimes cannabis to enhance their work performance, in a practice known as the “dop system”, a recent forum heard.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and the country’s substance abuse problem can be linked to high unemployment,, according to Mark Hunter, a professor of human geography at the University of Toronto, Scarborough.

“It is a sad irony that drugs played such an important part [in] creating the wealth of the country, [while] the state has largely abandoned the generation of young men and women who take substances,” Hunter told a webinar last week, referring to a shortage of rehabilitation centres in poorer areas.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Multilateralism has a role in an evolving world

The climate crisis, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have increased levels of poverty
muhammad al jasser
National

South Africa’s longstanding drug abuse problem linked to unemployment

M&G PREMIUM

The police and criminal justice system continue with a punitive approach to fight illegal drug trade, targeting poor black users in particular
Eunice Stoltz
Business

South Africa’s middle class endures rising cost of living

M&G PREMIUM

The financially stretched middle class is teetering on the brink as fuel and food prices gnaw at their disposable incomes
Sarah Smit
Environment

How ‘flying ships’ can slash fossil fuel consumption

Swedish researchers have developed a new measurement technique, tested on hydrofoil sailing boats, to adapt hydrofoils to larger passenger ferries
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×