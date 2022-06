Forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia kept “crucial evidence” from the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene in his personal office safe before registering it in the police’s exhibit book, because he was “busy tampering with the evidence”, said defence advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Mosia told the Pretoria high court on Tuesday that he did not follow the correct procedure of logging in crime-scene evidence in the register “because I was exhausted”.