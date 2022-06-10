As the state pushes ahead with moves to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta from Dubai on Transnet-related charges, prosecutors are preparing to move against at least another two former officials of the rail and ports state entity linked to looting its coffers.
State capture: More Gupta associates face arrest
