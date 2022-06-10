Subscribe

State capture: More Gupta associates face arrest

  
Tracks: In 2017, Eskom’s – and Transnet’s – chief executive Brian Molefe appeared before the Zondo commission to explain how coal contracts were awarded to the Gupta-linked Tegeta company. (Esa Alexander/Sowetan/ Gallo Images)
As the state pushes ahead with moves to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta from Dubai on Transnet-related charges, prosecutors are preparing to move against at least another two former officials of the rail and ports state entity linked to looting its coffers.

Paddy Harper
Emsie Ferreira

