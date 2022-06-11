Senzo Meyiwa trial: Smiling lawyer extracts admissions

NEWS ANALYSIS

Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho was dubbed the “Smiling Assassin” for the way he “parlayed production, trickery and creativity” with a smile on his face while running riot over his opponents. Advocate Zandile Mshololo fits that bill.

Mshololo, who represents Fisokuhle Ntuli, the fifth accused in the trial into Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, tore into the state’s first witness, forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia. During cross-examination he admitted that he was not supposed to conduct the crime scene investigation on the night of Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014 at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.