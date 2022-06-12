Father takes battle for daughter’s custody to supreme court of appeal
A man whose lengthy legal battle to get custody of his six-year-old daughter hit another snag when it was dismissed in the Polokwane high court recently is set to lodge an appeal in the supreme court of appeal.
At the beginning of June, Judge Matsaro Violet Semenya, in the high court in Polokwane, dismissed MM’s application for leave to appeal a 2019 ruling that denied him the right to custody of his child. MM cannot be named to protect the identity of his minor child.
