Auditor general: Financial management in municipalities has deteriorated

Only 16% of South Africa’s 257 municipalities have been given a clean audit by the auditor general for the 2020-21 financial year, with the overall standard of financial management having regressed in the past five years.

Presenting the consolidated general report on local government audit outcomes in Pretoria on Wednesday, auditor general Tsakani Maluleke said most municipalities were in a financial shambles.

Forty-one municipalities received a clean audit with no findings, while 100 received unqualified audits with findings, with 25 municipalities receiving disclaimers, meaning that their financial statements cannot be relied upon.

Maluleke said: “Audit outcomes were in a bad state when the previous administration took over in 2016-17 and this state had not improved since then.”

A total of 33 municipalities had been placed under administration after being declared dysfunctional, predominantly because of their failure to meet their financial obligations and provide essential services during this period.

Only 61 municipalities achieved a better audit outcome than in 2016-17, while 56 had a worse outcome, Maluleke said.

There has been a slight increase in the number of clean audits, with 27 maintaining this status while a further 14 achieved it for the first time, which was “encouraging”, but six municipalities that had previously received clean audits had lost this status during the five-year period.

More municipalities submitted their financial results late, which not only delayed the auditing process but also hindered the implementation of accountability processes.

Nine municipalities — seven from the Free State and two in the Northern Cape — had still not been audited because their municipal managers did not submit financial statements by the legislated submission date.

The financial statements of Kopanong, Maluti-A-Phofung and Masilonyana in the Free State and Phokwane in the Northern Cape were still outstanding by the date of the report, while the 2019-20 financial statements of Maluti-A-Phofung were also still outstanding.

Maluleke said there were no clean audits in the Free State, where there “worrying” trends regarding financial management and accounting practices.

She said the Eastern Cape had “gone backwards” over the past five years.

Limpopo had made great improvements over the past five years, a situation Maluleke attributed to the “tone” set by Premier Stanley Mathabatha, whose administration had made a “coordinate effort”, along with provincial treasury, to ensure that municipalities no longer received disclaimers.

But she urged “caution”, because this improvement had been the result of an increasing dependence on consultants.

Maluleke said municipalities now needed to focus on building the internal audit and financial management capacity, rather than outsourcing this job.

In KwaZulu-Natal only three municipalities received clean audits; four achieved this status in the Eastern Cape.

She said there had been “no improvement” in accountability and transparency by municipal governments across the country, with the auditor general’s office now using its powers to “propel people to act” by issuing material irregularities to municipalities with repeat disclaimers.

Certificates of debt had been issued to municipalities that had repeatedly ignored intervention from the auditor general.

Maluleke said a number of cases had been referred to the Financial Information Centre (FIC) and the Hawks for investigation in six of 10 municipalities with disclaimers that had been subjected to post-audit investigations aimed at identifying “where the money has gone.”

Only 25% of the cash payments totalling R11-billion, made by municipalities, had credible paperwork, while a total of R3.9-billion in material irregularities had been identified at 94 municipalities, Maluleke said.