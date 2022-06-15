Experts say Eastern Cape political killings may soon be as rife as in KZN

”Rest in peace my love. I miss you so much, yoh”. These words are appear on the Facebook profile of Glenda Booi, the widow of former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Mzwandile Booi, one of many casualties of political murders in the region since 2011.

Booi was gunned down in February in Gqeberha’s Kwazakhele township, in what has been recorded as a political killing.

Glenda has since fled to Cape Town, where she works as a teacher. She agreed to speak after protracted persuasion, saying she does not trust anyone now.