Politics / 2 May 2024 ANC sets date for Zuma’s disciplinary hearing and he intends to show up By Lunga Mzangwe FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Former president Jacob Zuma. (Mlungisi Louw/Getty Images) This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, article, disciplinary committee, Jacob Zuma, Luthuli House, Politics, uMkhonto weSizwe party