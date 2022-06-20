Subscribe

Eskom to reintroduce evening rolling power cuts until Thursday night

The power utility says the system continues to be constrained, with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Eskom said on Monday it would have to re-introduce stage two evening rolling blackouts until Thursday night because of supply constraints.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” the state-owned electricity utility said in a statement.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom said the system would continue to be constrained, “with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks”.

×