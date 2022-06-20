Eskom to reintroduce evening rolling power cuts until Thursday night

Eskom said on Monday it would have to re-introduce stage two evening rolling blackouts until Thursday night because of supply constraints.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” the state-owned electricity utility said in a statement.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom said the system would continue to be constrained, “with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks”.