Maya blames administrative lapses on former supreme court of appeal registrar

Judge Mandisa Maya, the supreme court of appeal president. (Gallo Images / The Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)
Judge Mandisa Maya, the supreme court of appeal (SCA) president, on Monday blamed the court’s former chief registrar and staff at the office of the chief justice (OCJ) for administrative failings at the appellate court that caused consequential delays in two cases involving former president Jacob Zuma.

Emsie Ferreira

In her interview for the position of deputy chief justice, the appellate court president said she tried to resolve woes in the general office that has delayed cases involving Jacob Zuma but faulted the office of the chief justice for not stepping in
emsie ferreira
