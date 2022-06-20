Judge Mandisa Maya, the supreme court of appeal (SCA) president, on Monday blamed the court’s former chief registrar and staff at the office of the chief justice (OCJ) for administrative failings at the appellate court that caused consequential delays in two cases involving former president Jacob Zuma.
Maya blames administrative lapses on former supreme court of appeal registrar
